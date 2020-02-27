Need To Stand Up To Leeds, No Doubt Will Turn Tide – Hull City Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City manager Grant McCann has stressed the need for the Tigers to stand up to their upcoming opponents Leeds United and the challenge of overcoming their poor run of form.



McCann and co are struggling after letting key men go in the January transfer window, having gone nine consecutive games without a win and with their last victory coming over Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day.













While Hull are only four points above the relegation zone, they now run the risk of going their tenth Championship game without a win as they await a visit from promotion contenders Leeds on Saturday.



With the Whites game on the horizon, Tigers boss McCann, who termed his side's run the worst in his career, has stressed the need for the hosts to stand up to Marcelo Bielsa and co this weekend.





The 39-year-old is also confident that Hull's players will take on the challenge of overcoming Leeds and their poor form head on, and is certain that the Tigers will turn the tide.







Asked by Tigers TV whether Leeds is the best game to start to turn things around, McCann replied: "Just stand up to it [Leeds]."



"Difficult moments in people's careers, it is probably the worst run I have been on as either a player or a manager – well, it is in fact – but you either shy away from it or you meet it head on. We have got a group here who will meet this challenge head on.





"We will turn the tide, there's no question about that. We work too hard not for it to happen.



"Now, we need to take responsibility, we haven't been good enough, we know that.



"Looking at the last few performances you are thinking we are not far away and then we deliver that tonight, so look we need to find the answers soon and then we need to try and get winning some games."



While Hull will be looking for their first win in 10 games, Leeds will be on the lookout for their fourth consecutive victory on Saturday.

