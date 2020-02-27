Not For My Reasons – Antwerp Boss On Why He Wants Club Brugge To Beat Man Utd

Follow @insidefutbol





Antwerp coach Laszlo Boloni has insisted that his wish to see Club Brugge beat Manchester United tonight has no ulterior motives.



The first leg in Belgium ended 1-1 and Manchester United are set to host Club Brugge tonight at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.













The away goal means Manchester United are massive favourites to take care of the job at home, but Boloni is hopeful that Club Brugge can pull off a shock at Old Trafford tonight.



His Royal Antwerp side will take on Club Brugge in the Belgian Cup final next month, just days before the second leg of the Europa League last 16 ties.





But Boloni insisted that has nothing do with his view and stressed that he wants Club Brugge to succeed as it would be good for Belgian football.







However, he conceded that Manchester United remain the contenders to progress to the next round.



Boloni said in a press conference: “I am not even doing it because if Club Brugge qualify then they have to get to work in Europe three days before the cup final.





“A Brugge victory would be good for Belgian football.



“Although, they are facing a very tough job. Manchester United are not Lokeren, are they?



“The English are the favourites but it is not impossible either.”



Club Brugge will need to score at Old Trafford tonight to have any chance of causing a shock.

