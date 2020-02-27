Not Going Into Sunderland Game For Draw Warns Coventry City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Coventry City star Fankaty Dabo insists the Sky Blues will no go into their weekend game against promotion rivals Sunderland looking for a draw.



Championship promotion contenders Coventry and Sunderland are set to lock horns at St. Andrew's in League One on Sunday.













The Sky Blues and the Black Cats go into the game on the back of 1-1 draws against fellow promotion rivals Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town, respectively.



However, when the second-placed and fourth-placed League One sides face off on Sunday, Coventry will not aim for anything other than the three points, according to full-back Dabo.





Having drawn their game against Rotherham, Dabo believes another point will not help the Sky Blues' cause and feels the need to have the belief from the get-go against Sunderland on Sunday.







“It’s another game and we’ll look to achieve three points, two draws on the bounce isn’t good for us for what we’re trying to achieve, we’ll gear up for it the same way and we’ll go as hard as we can", Dabo told Coventry's in-house media.



“We don’t go into a game to draw so we’re just going to rest well after today and make sure we’re on it for Sunday.





“We just have to take each game as it comes, we can’t say we were really good in the second half [against Rotherham]and take that in to the game, we have to start fresh and as the gaffer said we lacked belief so we need to have belief from the whistle for Sunday’s game.”



Both sides come into the game on the back of a good run of form, with Coventry unbeaten since December and Sunderland suffering only one defeat since the turn of the year.

