Performances Second To Results Now Stresses Former Leeds United Defender

Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has insisted that results matter more than the performances at what is now a crucial stage of the Championship season.



Leeds eked out a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night via a Mateusz Klich goal on the stroke of half-time at the Riverside Stadium.













It was their third win on the trot and they seem to have got their promotion bid back on track after a poor run of form; Leeds now have a five-point lead over the sides outside the top two.



Middlesbrough are hovering around the relegation zone at the moment, but they made Leeds sweat and themselves created half-chances towards the end of the game, especially in the second half.





Parker believes Leeds deserved the three points at the Riverside Stadium, but conceded that they lacked the control they would have liked after the break.







However, he stressed at a crucial stage of the season results are more important than a good performance over the 90 minutes.



Asked if Leeds deserved the win, the former White said on LUTV after the game: “On the balance of chances created, yes.





“In the second half, just the control that Marcelo Bielsa talks about, eluded us a little bit. Fair play to Middlesbrough, they chucked bodies forward.



“Speaking to Jonny Howson, he felt like they could get something out of the game, but fair play to our boys and got another clean sheet as well.



“It keeps the run going and it is that it is the time of the year when the performances don’t have to be there for the 90 minutes as it is all about the results.”



Leeds have another away trip to Hull City waiting for them this Saturday.

