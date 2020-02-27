Players Who Achieve Promotion Will Tell You This – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has insisted players do not look back at how the promotion was achieved as long as they get the job done.



Leeds have now won three league games on the trot following their 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.













The Yorkshire giants have a five-point lead over teams outside the top two and remain firm favourites to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.



Middlesbrough, who are 21st in the league table, made it difficult for Leeds on the night and Marcelo Bielsa’s men had to defend well in the second half to keep the home side at bay at the Riverside Stadium.





Parker admits that after the break Leeds struggled to have some sort of control over the proceedings and had to work hard to get the three points.







But he stressed any player who has achieved promotion would insist that it is just about getting the job done and putting points on board towards the end.



The former White said on LUTV: “We spoke about a professional performance, doing the right things in the right areas.





“At the time that eluded us a little bit, but we got the job done and that’s all that matters.



“Speak to any player from any team who got promoted or won titles, you don’t look back on promotions and how you did it or what were the performances like.



“It is all about the end results and people will be picking up the paper tomorrow and see Leeds United 1 and Middlesbrough 0.”



Leeds have collected ten points from their last four league games following a demoralising defeat at Nottingham Forest.

