Rangers Star Slapped With Parking Ticket, Tags In Celtic Defender As He Reveals News

Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas has been hit by a parking ticket, revealing the news on social media and tagging in a Celtic player to inform him of the incident.



The Gers talent is currently on a loan spell away from Ibrox at Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle, having joined the Firhill outfit on a loan deal last month.













The loan at Thistle is considered to be key for Barjonas' prospects at Rangers going forward, but in off the pitch trouble he has been hit with a parking ticket.



Barjonas took to Instagram to reveal that he has been slapped with a parking ticket by Glasgow City Council.





The 21-year-old midfielder tagged in Celtic defender Lee O'Connor, who is also on loan at Partick Thistle, and quipped "Perfect". It is unclear how the parking ticket incident relates to Celtic's O'Connor beyond the pair being team-mates.







Barjonas can pay his parking fine either online or by phone, and it remains to be seen whether he will dispute the ticket.



Traffic wardens recently refused to issue parking tickets near Rangers' Ibrox ground, with a number not giving out tickets for the rearranged Rangers vs Livingston game.





Some wardens claimed that given the game was pushed back 24 hours as a result of Storm Dennis, a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order could not be carried over to the following day as three days' notice is needed.



Glasgow City Council disagreed with the view and stressed it is legal.

