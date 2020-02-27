XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



27/02/2020 - 17:29 GMT

Rangers Teenager Delights At Being Dubbed Proper Wonderkid

 




Rangers talent Umaro Balde has expressed his delight at being dubbed an underrated talent and proper wonderkid. 

Balde made the move to Rangers in the summer after the Gers agreed a deal to sign him from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.


 



The midfielder put pen to paper to a two-year contract at Rangers and is looking to kick on with his development at the Scottish giants.

Balde has been rated as a hot prospect by some and when a fan dubbed him an underrated talent and a proper wonderkid, he responded positively on Twitter.
 


Balde put a praying emoji and a heart emoji as he responded to the praise being sent his way.



The midfielder is still only 17 years old and not due to turn 18 until October.

He will be looking to catch Steven Gerrard's eye in the summer and put himself in the senior squad mix ahead of next term; Gerrard has regularly taken youngsters away to the senior team's pre-season camp.
 


It remains to be seen if Rangers might look to send Balde out on a loan spell to boost his first team experience and enhance his development pathway if he is not brought into the first team fold.
 

 