Scoring First Goal Has Been Key – Leeds United Star On Upturn In Form

Leeds United star Luke Ayling believes scoring the first goal in games has been a key reason behind the Whites turning around their form.



The Whites have won their last three games with a 1-0 scoreline and have managed to turn their form around after a rotten run of results in the Championship.













Leeds have a five-point lead in second in the league table and have tightened up at the back with three clean sheets on the bounce.



But Ayling believes scoring the first goal has been key behind their form as it has allowed them to play better football and open up the games for them in the last week or so.





He conceded that during their poor run of form they were rarely taking the lead despite creating chances.







The Leeds defender said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The first goal is very important in games and before that game [against Bristol City], I don’t think we scored the first goal in a very long time.



“If we come out bright and score the first goal, it opens a lot up for us.





“I think that has been a big thing. After that Forest game, we had to start afresh and go again.



“But we have come out flying and so far so good.”



Leeds will look to get a fourth win on the trot when they visit the KCOM Stadium to take on Hull City on Saturday.

