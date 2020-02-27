Sunderland Probably Favourites To Win League Now Feels Former Black Cat

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott has suggested that the Black Cats have possibly made themselves favourites to win League One under Phil Parkinson.



Having had a poor start to their campaign under Jack Ross, League One giants Sunderland have turned things around with Parkinson at the helm.













The Black Cats are currently placed fourth in the League One table, just three points behind table-toppers Rotherham United, and have tasted just two defeats in the league since the start of December.



The Wearside outfit visit second-placed Coventry City this weekend and could possibly go joint-top with Rotherham, which former Sunderland star Elliott believes is a testament to the work Parkinson has done at the club.





The 36-year-old also suggested that Sunderland have possibly made themselves favourites to win the League One and earn promotion this season.







"It is [so tight at the top of the table] and I think that game last night proved that, the Coventry game, drawing 1-1 against Rotherham", Elliott said on BBC's Sunderland podcast.



"So it has kind of set it up, obviously it is results-depending, Sunderland could be going to Coventry with the view of going joint-top on Sunday.





"That's kind of testament to Phil Parkinson. When you look at where the club were, what was it, 10, 11 games ago, it has been a really outstanding run of form and I think you have to give credit to the manager for that.



"Listen, if you are a betting man, you probably would back Sunderland to win the league now in the position they have got themselves into."



While Sunderland go into the weekend game on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, Coventry are on a good run of form that has seen them not suffer defeat since December.

