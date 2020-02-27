This Gives Us Massive Confidence – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has admitted that it feels nice to keep clean sheets again after his side went without one for a while and believes it is a massive confidence booster.



The Whites recent run of form has been built on the back of narrow 1-0 wins and three consecutive clean sheets in the Championship.













Leeds have tightened up at the back in recent weeks and have conceded just once in their last four leagues games.



They scored another narrow 1-0 win at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night and while Ayling feels they could have scored more, he admits that it is massively pleasing to keep clean sheets again.





He pointed out that Middlesbrough had only one shot on target in the game and believes that has been a feature of their defence in recent games.







He stressed that if Leeds can keep things tight at the back, they have the attackers to get the job done at the other end of the pitch.



The defender said on BBC Radio Leeds: “There were chances for us to score more.





“But the biggest thing for us is that they had only one shot on target, which was late on and came off our player.



“I think that is a big positive for us. I think in the last four games teams have not had many shots [at our goal].



“We know if we have a good base back there, the boys up top can take care of the rest.



“Three clean sheets on the bounce is always nice as we went quite a long time without one.



“That will fill us with massive confidence.”



Leeds saw their defence start to leak goals when their form dipped earliuer this year and head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be pleased to see solidity returning.

