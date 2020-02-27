This Is Where We Lost Rangers Tie – Braga Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Braga midfielder Joao Novais is of the view that his side lost their Europa League tie against Rangers at Ibrox when they missed a number of chances to kill off the two-legged affair.



An Ianis Hagi led comeback win at Ibrox last week turned out to be crucial as Rangers beat Braga over two legs to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League 4-2 on aggregate.













Ryan Kent scored on Wednesday night in Portugal to secure a 1-0 win for Rangers, but Braga again missed a number of opportunities at home as well.



Novais feels that their finishing has finally cost them the tie against Rangers, but he believes that the real damage was done at Ibrox where they missed the opportunity to kill off the tie.





He conceded that his team fluffed their lines in the face of opportunities at Ibrox last week and they eventually paid dearly for it over the two legs.







“We lacked in finishing and overall, we were quite unfortunate in that respect”, Novais told Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV.



“In Glasgow, we had glaring opportunities and we didn’t take advantage, as we did today. Rangers had a few chances and they scored from one of them.





“We went after the result, perhaps more with the heart than the head but it had to be that way.



“We are extremely saddened by the result but we have to raise our heads.



“The opportunities we had in Glasgow were glaring and we could have come to the second leg, not necessarily qualified, but with a much better result.



“We are leaving with a profound sense of injustice.”



Braga forward Paulinho missed four opportunities to head in the ball against Rangers on Wednesday night.

