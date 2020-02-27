Tom Rogic Starts – Celtic Team vs FC Copenhagen Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs FC Copenhagen

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Danish outfit FC Copenhagen to Celtic Park this evening in the Europa League.



Neil Lennon's side played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the last 32 tie in Denmark and as a result start as firm favourites to progress to the last 16.













If they can do so then it would be the first time they have moved on from the first knockout round in Europe since 2004 and be a big boost for Neil Lennon's side.



Ryan Christie is suspended for this evening's encounter, while Olivier Ntcham has a calf injury.





Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while in defence he selects Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic. Scott Brown will look to control midfield, while Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic also play. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Odsonne Edouard are goal threats.







The Celtic boss can look to his bench to make changes if needed, where he has options available to him that include Jonny Hayes and Leigh Griffiths.





Celtic Team vs FC Copenhagen



Forster, Jullien, Ajer, Simunovic, Forrest, Taylor, Rogic, Brown, McGregor, Elyounoussi, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Bitton, Griffiths, Bayo, Hayes, Bolingoli, Frimpong

