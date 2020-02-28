Absolutely Superb – 31-Year-Old Leeds United Star Hailed By Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has heaped praise on Whites defender Gaetano Berardi for his contributions to the team and believes he has not let his team-mates down when called upon.



With skipper Liam Cooper and Brighton loanee Ben White forming Leeds' central defensive partnership, Berardi, who arrived at Elland Road in 2014, has operated as a back-up.













However, injuries and suspensions, as well as squad rotation, have seen the 31-year-old centre-back make 16 Championship appearances this term.



Having not played in nine consecutive games, Berardi came into the line-up at Middlesbrough this week and helped the side to a narrow 1-0 win.





One man who is particularly impressed with Berard's contributions to the squad is former Leeds defender Parker, who termed the Swiss superb and believes he has not ever disappointed.







"Every time he has played for us this season, he has been absolutely superb", Parker said on LUTV.



"I think points per game, over five games played for a player this season, he has got the biggest points per game kind of ratio, so, it just shows his value to the squad.





"When he comes in, never lets anybody down but I do expect, if Kalvin is fit to go back into the Kalvin Phillips role, Ben White to drop to centre-half."



Berardi has helped Leeds keep 10 clean sheets in his 16 league appearances, in which the Whites have only lost once.

