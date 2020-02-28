Bayer Leverkusen, It’s A Free-Hit – Former Top Flight Star On Rangers Drawing Germans

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus has insisted that Rangers can approach their Europa League tie against Bayer Leverkusen with no pressure due to their underdog status.



Rangers shocked many when they beat Portuguese side Braga over two legs in the last 32 tie to progress in the competition.













The Glasgow giants also grabbed the bragging rights over Celtic, who failed to take care of business at home against FC Copenhagen and exited the competition on Thursday night.



But Rangers have been handed out a tough draw in the form of Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen, who are fifth in the German top tier, just six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.





Leverkusen are favourites and McManus admits that it will be a tough mountain to climb for Steven Gerrard’s side.







But he feels the pressure is now off Rangers and they can treat the two games against the German giants as a free hit.



He took to Twitter and wrote: “Tough draw for Rangers be big underdogs but it’s a free hit.





“No pressure on at this stage for them.”



Bayer Leverkusen eased past Portuguese giants Porto over two legs in the last 32, winning 2-1 in Germany and 3-1 in Portugal.

