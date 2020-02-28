Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Comments On Rangers Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has hailed the heritage of Rangers as a big football club and is looking forward to the fervent atmosphere at Ibrox.



Rangers pulled off a shock win over Portuguese outfit Braga over two legs to reach the last 16 of the Europa League this season.













But Steven Gerrard’s side have been handed a tough draw in the form of Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen, who are currently fifth in the German top tier.



The first leg is set to take place at Ibrox and the German giants are favourites to beat Rangers and reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.





However, Rolfes is not expecting an easy run out for his side and believes Rangers, who he insists are one of the traditional big names of Europe, will give Leverkusen two competitive games.







The Leverkusen deal-maker is also looking forward to playing in front of the Rangers fans at Ibrox.



Rolfes was quoted as saying by German daily the Rheinische Post: “We are looking forward to the fantastic atmosphere [at Ibrox].





“Rangers are an absolutely traditional club and a big name in European football.



“It will certainly be a very competitive game, but we want to reach the next round.”



Leverkusen comfortably beat FC Porto over two legs in the last 32 of the Europa League.

