Celtic Will Get Over Europa League Exit Quickly Feels Former Scotland Star

Former Scotland attacker James McFadden does not expect Celtic to dwell on their European exit for too long as he thinks their real focus has always been on winning their ninth league title in a row.



Celtic suffered a shock exit from the Europa League on Thursday night when FC Copenhagen beat them 3-1 at Parkhead and won the tie 4-2 on aggregate to reach the last 16 of the competition.













The Scottish champions had an uncharacteristically poor night in Europe at home on Thursday and Neil Lennon has conceded that being knocked out of the Europa League is disappointing.



But McFadden believes the Bhoys will quickly get over the disappointment and dust themselves off for the Scottish Premiership campaign.





The former attacker feels Celtic’s real goal this season has always been to secure a ninth league title in a row and their European exit, while disappointing, will not shift their focus.







McFadden said on BBC Radio Scotland: “I think Celtic will get over it pretty quickly.



“They will want to get back out on the pitch and get this out of their system.





“The focus is on getting nine in a row and winning another treble.”



Celtic will be in Scottish Cup action on Sunday when they will take on St. Johnstone in the quarter-final.

