XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/02/2020 - 15:32 GMT

Celtic Will Get Over Europa League Exit Quickly Feels Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland attacker James McFadden does not expect Celtic to dwell on their European exit for too long as he thinks their real focus has always been on winning their ninth league title in a row.

Celtic suffered a shock exit from the Europa League on Thursday night when FC Copenhagen beat them 3-1 at Parkhead and won the tie 4-2 on aggregate to reach the last 16 of the competition.  


 



The Scottish champions had an uncharacteristically poor night in Europe at home on Thursday and Neil Lennon has conceded that being knocked out of the Europa League is disappointing.

But McFadden believes the Bhoys will quickly get over the disappointment and dust themselves off for the Scottish Premiership campaign.
 


The former attacker feels Celtic’s real goal this season has always been to secure a ninth league title in a row and their European exit, while disappointing, will not shift their focus.



McFadden said on BBC Radio Scotland: “I think Celtic will get over it pretty quickly.

“They will want to get back out on the pitch and get this out of their system.
 


“The focus is on getting nine in a row and winning another treble.”

Celtic will be in Scottish Cup action on Sunday when they will take on St. Johnstone in the quarter-final.
 