Championship Wasn’t Going To Suit Him – Dutch Coach On Leeds United Flop

Dutch coach Wim van Zwam is of the opinion that moving to England to play in the Championship was never going to suit Leeds United outcast Ouasim Bouy.



The Moroccan joined Leeds in 2017 and has yet to feature in a competitive game for the club, with his spell having been a disaster for the Whites.









He has had loan stints at Cultural Leonesa and PEC Zwolle, but since last summer has not kicked a ball and not been spotted at Thorp Arch for some time.



Marcelo Bielsa wrote him off when he joined Leeds in 2018 and he has been without a squad number with no sign of him ever putting on a white shirt for the Yorkshire giants.





Leeds have kept him away from their training ground but Van Zwam, who coached him in the Netherlands Under-19s, insisted that he never had any problem with his attitude.



However, he stressed that moving to England, and especially to the Championship, was a bad career move by Bouy as the style of football was never going to suit his qualities.



“He wasn’t a difficult person”, Van Zwam told The Athletic.





“I can’t talk about Leeds or what’s happened there but for me, he was never difficult. What I do ask, though, is if going to England was right for him.



“The Championship is a difficult league, a fast league where midfielders who like to attack don’t get time on the ball.



“When I watch the Championship I think ‘maybe it isn’t where he’d be best’.”



The Moroccan still has a contract until 2021 and continues to earn wages at Leeds without even turning up at their training ground.

