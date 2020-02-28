XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

28/02/2020 - 11:50 GMT

Chelsea Star Eyeing Return Against Everton Next Month

 




Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is eyeing a return to action when his side face Everton at Stamford Bridge next month.

Kante has been affected by injuries this season and has struggled to feature regularly in the Chelsea team under Frank Lampard.  


 



The Frenchman hobbled off during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United earlier this month due to a muscle injury and missed their win over Tottenham.

He was initially expected to be out for a month, but the midfielder could be back in the team earlier than expected.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Kante is eyeing a comeback into the team when Everton visit Stamford Bridge on 8th March.



The midfielder believes he has been progressing well and could return on the pitch within three weeks of his injury.

But Chelsea manager Lampard is not keen to rush the Frenchman back as he wants to be sure about fitness before putting him back on the pitch.
 


The Chelsea boss has been left frustrated by the number of games Kante has missed this season due to various injury problems.
 