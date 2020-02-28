XRegister
26 October 2019

28/02/2020 - 11:11 GMT

Couldn’t See Anything – Copenhagen Star Reveals Playing Celtic With Just One Good Eye

 




FC Copenhagen captain Zeca has revealed that he played most of the game against Celtic on Thursday night with only one good eye and conceded that he was afraid that he could let his team down through a mistake.

The Danish outfit shocked Celtic at Parkhead to win 3-1 and progress to the last 16 of the Europa League on an aggregate scoreline of 4-2.  


 



But their club captain and central midfielder Zeca played most of the game with just one good eye after the ball hit his left eye early in the game and affected his vision.

The midfielder revealed that he was terrified about getting on the ball throughout the game as he was afraid that his lack of vision would force him into making a mistake.
 


He even asked Copenhagen coach Stale Solbakken to take him off as he felt that he could let his team down at any moment.



“I couldn’t see anything in the whole game”, the Copenhagen captain was quoted as saying by Danish daily Ekstra Bladet.

“Sometimes I was scared to get on the ball in midfield because I could have lost it. It was very hard.
 


“I was so frustrated and also nervous about making a mistake and costing my side a goal because of it.”

Zeca thanked his team-mates for helping him through the game and is happy that despite playing the full 90 minutes, he did not make any major mistakes.

“It was nice to feel [their support], and I stayed on the pitch because of them.

“I couldn’t see, but I wanted to help the team. It was a difficult situation but at least I didn’t make any mistakes.”

The 31-year-old joined Copenhagen from Greek giants Panathinaikos in 2017.
 