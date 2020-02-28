Former Championship Defender Identifies Potential Problem In Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Championship star Gregor Robertson has indicated that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ disciplinary issues remain a potential problem moving forward.



The midfielder has been the lynchpin of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side over the last two season and has been a big part of their promotion push.













His absence is felt whenever he is not on the pitch and a three-match suspension due to a red card earlier in the season did hurt Leeds’ performances in the Championship.



Robertson believes Bielsa has changed Phillips from being a physical midfielder to an intelligent defensive midfielder with the responsibility for controlling the team’s play from the middle of the park.





But he admits that the edge remains in Phillips’ game and indicated that his disciplinary record remains a potential problem.







“Phillips, in truth, was developing a reputation for being something of a bruiser until Bielsa arrived”, Robertson wrote in the Times.



“[He] channelled his competitive spirit, handed Phillips the responsibility of being the linchpin in front of Leeds’s back four.





“The edge is still a little sharp at times. Phillips’ red card against QPR in January, for a reckless lunge on Geoff Cameron, was his fourth dismissal for the club and, in all, there have been 37 yellow cards.”



There has been a growing din for England manager Gareth Southgate to consider giving Phillips his first national team call-up.



The England set-up have watched the midfielder in action this season.

