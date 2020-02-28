Former Leeds United Star Kemar Roofe Continuing To Be Dogged By Injuries

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Kemar Roofe has continued to struggle with injuries at Anderlecht this season and has suffered a fresh setback in his bid to return to the pitch.



Anderlecht forked out €7m to snare Roofe away from Leeds last summer, with some Whites fans surprised at his sale, but he did not play until the end of September due to an ankle injury.













He scored six goals in 13 games before the winter break, but suffered another injury during a friendly against Livingston during the break.



Roofe is yet to play a single minute of competitive football in 2020, but the striker was expected to return to action against Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.





But according to Belgian daily La Derniere Heure, the forward has suffered a major setback during his rehabilitation and will not be in the Anderlecht squad on Saturday.







The Belgian giants are yet to disclose the details of what has happened, but Roofe is now expected to miss a few more weeks of action.



It has come as another blow for the forward, who has struggled to settle down at his new club this season due to injuries.





Anderlecht will hope that Roofe will be fit and ready to feature towards the end of the season and finish the campaign strongly.



Roofe was not dogged by injuries during his time at Leeds and made 122 appearances for the club.

