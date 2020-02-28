Former Scotland Star Tips Celtic Target David Turnbull To Get Big Move If Form Rekindled

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson has tipped Celtic target David Turnbull to earn his big transfer having missed out on a move to the Hoops in the summer.



The 20-year-old midfielder was edging closer to a move to Scottish champions Celtic for £3m in the summer, when a knee injury scuppered his dream switch to Paradise.













Turnbull then remained at Motherwell and underwent rehabilitation for several months before returning to action against St. Mirren in the league this week.



Former Scotland midfielder Ferguson, who rates the youngster highly, is now hopeful that the Scotsman can get a run of games under his belt.





The 42-year-old went on to tip Turnbull to earn a big move if he can rediscover his form; he has continued to be linked with Celtic, with the Bhoys tipped to potentially rekindle their interest.







"I hope he just goes and gets a run of games now", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"He's definitely got the talent. I said that when Celtic were interested in him, I had seen him a number of times.





"He's got a lot going for him, so hopefully he is over his injury problems, he gets back playing week in week out and I'm sure if he performs the way he did before, he'll get that big move again."



Turnbull scored 16 goals and provided seven assists from his 34 appearances across all competitions for Motherwell last term.

