He’s Had Success – Mark Robins Expresses Admiration For Phil Parkinson

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has expressed his admiration for Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson, who he believes has done well wherever he has been.



Robins and Parkinson were team-mates at Reading in 1997, with the current Coventry manager looking at his Sunderland counterpart as being an "all action aggressive midfielder".













As a manager, the 50-year-old feels that Parkinson has done exceptionally well, earning promotion to the Championship with Colchester United.



Robins also took time to reflect on Parkinson's stint with Bradford City, where he managed to take them to League One from League Two, and then came close to earning another promotion during the 2015/16 season.





At Sunderland, the Coventry manager believes that Parkinson has got the resources and has made good use of them, taking the Black Cats into the promotion mix.







“I played with him at Reading and he was an all action aggressive midfielder who got his foot in", Robins said via his club's official site ahead of Coventry's match at St Andrew's against Sunderland on Sunday.



"But more than that he was a decent player and he’s been a manager a long time, he’s had success wherever he’s been really.





“At Colchester he’s had promotions and at Bradford City as well he’s had a couple of promotions but he’s done well really well where he’s been and you can see what he does, he’s done it everywhere that he’s been.



“He’s got good resources and he’s made good use of them as well and he’s got some good players at his disposal up there.”



Robins has hit Coventry side sitting second in the League One standings, but just three points ahead of fifth placed Sunderland.

