I Like To Take Risks But To Do It I Need This – Ipswich Town Midfielder

Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop has expressed his desire to take risks in games, but feels the need to build confidence before that, having just returned from a long-term injury.



The 23-year-old and Ipswich received a major setback when he suffered a medial knee ligament injury during a pre-season game in Germany.













Following five-and-a-half months on the sidelines, Bishop returned to action on New Year's Day and has played a total of 92 minutes of league football since.



As he nears full fitness and looks to earn his first start of the season, the Englishman has given an insight into his risk-taking style of play, which involves getting on the ball and dribbling.





However, having spent a long time on the sidelines, Bishop is aware of the need for him to build confidence and momentum before he starts taking risks on the pitch.







"I like to take risks, I like to get on the ball and drive and dribble but you have to have confidence to do that", Bishop told iFollow Ipswich.



"So I need to play games, get the confidence up and hopefully I can start doing that."





While the ligament injury was a major setback and kept him out of action for a considerable period, Bishop believes it has only made him stronger.



"Yes, I am [mentally stronger now]. I have dealt with it before and no doubt I will deal with another injury in my career", Bishop said.



"So it is just time to get on the pitch now, I am stronger than ever now."



Slowly getting playing time under his belt, Bishop will now be looking to help Ipswich earn promotion to the Championship.

