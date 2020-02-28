If We Do This Against Hull We Could Get Hurt – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has warned the Whites against taking Hull City lightly this weekend, despite the Tigers' poor form.



The Yorkshire-based club will be looking for their fourth consecutive win when they visit a struggling Hull side in the Championship on Saturday.













While Leeds will be high on confidence, having won three games in-a-row, former Whites defender Parker has stressed the need for the side to keep churning wins out as they push for promotion to the top flight.



The 32-year-old also warned Marcelo Bielsa and co against taking their opponents Hull lightly despite Saturday's hosts being on a nine-game winless run.





Parker went on to point out how Leeds could pay the price if they take their foot off the gas at Hull, especially with the Tigers having individual quality.







"Psychologically, must be difficult for the Hull players but, on the flip side, they still have a couple of individuals that can hurt you", Parker said on LUTV.



"We have seen already, in the Championship, if you take your foot off the gas, take your eye off the ball, you can get hurt.





"The players are really mentally strong at the moment, they are full of confidence, but you have to keep doing, you have got to keep churning those wins out and these 1-0s have been great so far."



If Leeds win against Hull and table-toppers West Brom lose their game against Wigan Athletic, the Whites could close the gap with the Baggies to one point.

