Know Paul Lambert Well – Blackpool Boss Expecting Stiff Ipswich Challenge

Blackpool boss David Dunn insists that he knows Paul Lambert well and expects a tough game against his Ipswich Town side at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.



Dunn joined Blackburn Rovers to work alongside Damien Johnson in the academy set-up as an assistant manager for the club's Under-23 team.













Crediting Lambert for introducing him to the coaching set-up, Dunn said that the former Aston Villa boss is a good person in charge of a decent side at present.



Though Ipswich have struggled to build momentum in recent weeks, losing three of their last five matches, Dunn anticipates a tough match when his side host Lambert's Ipswich at Bloomfield Road.





“I know Paul Lambert well", Dunn told his club's official site.







"He took me to Blackburn Rovers as the U23 coach, and is a good guy. Ipswich have a great squad but are just having a tough time of it at the moment with their results.



“We know how tough it will be, but if we play like we did in the first half against Bolton, I’m confident we can get the result we are all after.”





Dunn's side grabbed a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in their last match and have now picked up two victories in their last three home games.



They played out a 2-2 draw away at Ipswich earlier this season.

