Long Way To Go And This Is The Secret – Paul Lambert On Ipswich’s Promotion Bid

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is positive about the Tractor Boys' chances of earning promotion from League One, and has stressed the secret is taking their chances when they are on top.



With just 11 more games to go in League One's regular season, Ipswich sit ninth in the table with 52 points and are nine points behind the top two spots, which are currently occupied by Rotherham United and Coventry City, respectively.













Coming into the season with the view to earning promotion straight back to the Championship, the Tractor Boys had a decent start but eventually fell flat.



While they have only one win their last six games, Ipswich manager Lambert is positive of the side's chances of earning promotion, insisting there could be more twists and turns in the league.





However, the former Aston Villa boss is aware of the need for the Tractor Boys to string a good run together and has talked up the significance of them having to take their chances.







"Long, long way to go still. Still a lot of games, 11 games to go", Lambert told iFollow Ipswich.



"Lot of twists and turns but we have to try and put our own run together.





"The guys, I think, are playing… all the good work, we have to score when we are on top then if you get that then everything falls into place.



"But how we are playing, you just have to score when you have that dominance. That is the secret of it."



Ipswich visit 14th-placed Blackpool in the league on Saturday and could possibly go level on points with Peterborough United, who sit sixth.

