Napoli Supremo Prepared To Sell Manchester United Linked Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is determined to sell Manchester United linked defender Kalidou Koulibaly during the summer transfer window.



Koulibaly has been one of the centre-pieces of Napoli over the last few seasons and the club have resisted selling him despite interest from several clubs in Europe.













Antonio Conte wanted him at Chelsea, while Manchester United have long been interested in him, with suggestions they failed with a €100m bid last summer.



But it could all change at the end of the season and the 28-year-old could finally leave the Serie A giants in the next transfer window.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli president De Laurentiis is desperate to cash in on the defender in the summer transfer window.







The Senegalese, 28, has not been at his best this season and has been struggling with a thigh injury since December.



The mood music around letting him go is now claimed to have changed at Napoli.





De Laurentiis is tipped to accept the €100m figure Manchester United offered last summer and could even accept a fee lower than that.



The Napoli president wants to overhaul his squad in the summer and cashing in on Koulibaly is part of his plans.

