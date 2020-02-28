Newcastle Not Expected To Face Renewed Pressure From Man Utd To Sell Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are not expected to revive their interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The Premier League giants wanted to sign the midfielder last summer, but backed out in the face of Newcastle United’s £40m valuation of the player.













The 22-year-old broke into Newcastle’s squad last season and his performances in the first half of the last term impressed many in the Premier League.



There were talks over a new contract but it has been claimed that his agent has demanded wages that would put Longstaff just below the club’s top earners.





Newcastle have no pressing need to lock him to a new contract as his present deal runs until 2022 and it has been claimed that they will not have to fend off Manchester United’s interest again in the summer.







Manchester United have moved on to other targets following last summer’s pursuit and his form this season has not forced them to take a look at him again.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has other targets in mind for the summer and he will not revive the club’s interest in Longstaff again.





Newcastle are hopeful that at some point they will be able to agree on a new contract with the 22-year-old midfielder.

