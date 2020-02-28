Newcastle United Teenager Attracting Attention From European Clubs

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter and Marseille have shown an interest in snapping up Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The 19-year-old midfielder has been enjoying a breakthrough season at Newcastle and has been one of their top performers.













But the youngster is still on his original professional contract worth £850 a week, which expires in the summer, and he was close to signing a new deal in October, but negotiations have stalled.



Newcastle are believed to have offered a deal to the midfielder that they usually would not given his age, experience, and the club's wage structure.





However, Longstaff has options and Inter and Marseille have expressed an interest in snapping him up in the summer.







At least one Bundesliga club are also keen to sign Longstaff and the midfielder is expected to field offers if he decides against signing a new deal.



Longstaff is keen to make sure he is playing on a regular basis and could consider moving abroad if he fears that will not be the case.





His suitors believe the young midfielder has massive sell-on potential and are keeping close tabs on his situation at Newcastle.

