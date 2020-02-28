Photo: Celtic Striker Tunes In To Cheer On Former Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new Bhoy Patryk Klimala has tuned into watch his former club Jagiellonia Bialystok in action in the Polish top flight this evening.



The Scottish champions raided Jagiellonia Bialystok for Klimala's services in the January transfer window, forking out €4m to take him to Celtic Park.











He departed Jagiellonia Bialystok in mid-season, leaving the Polish side to complete the campaign without him, however he is continuing to keep a close watch on their fortunes.



Klimala took to Instagram to post a picture of him tuning into the club's Ekstraklasa fixture this evening.





They are in action against Lech Poznan at home and will be looking to put three points on the board.







He struck seven times in 17 Ekstraklasa appearances before making the switch to Scotland to sign for Celtic.



Klimala was not involved in Celtic's matchday squad in the Europa League on Thursday evening, as they exited the competition at the hands of Danish club FC Copenhagen.





The striker will hope to be handed an opportunity by Bhoys boss Neil Lennon this weekend when Celtic are in Scottish Cup action against Tommy Wright's St Johnstone.

