X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

28/02/2020 - 19:49 GMT

Photo: Wow, I’ve Missed This – Rangers Star Delights At Return

 




Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has expressed his delight at returning to the training pitch for the Gers.

The experienced hitman has been unavailable due to injury, meaning he has been unable to step in when Alfredo Morelos has missed out. 

 



Morelos was suspended for Rangers' Europa League trip to Braga on Thursday and Steven Gerrard turned to Florian Kamberi to fill in.

Defoe is now back on the training pitch and the striker took to Instagram to delight in the fact. 
 


The striker wrote on his image: "Wow I've missed this."



Defoe will now look to ramp up his work on the training pitch as he looks to push his way into Gerrard's team.

The 37-year-old has found the back of the net 17 times in 30 games across all competitions for Rangers this season and has agreed to stay at the club until the summer of 2021.
 


He has found game time in the Europa League proper limited and clocked just five minutes against FC Porto in the group stage.

Defoe will hope to feature in Rangers' last 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen.
 