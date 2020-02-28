Play With This Mentality At Coventry, Phil Parkinson Tells Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson is delighted that the Black Cats are within touching distance of the top two in League One and has told his side to have the mentality of the home team when they play at Coventry City this weekend.



With just 11 more games to go in League One's regular season, the promotion race is heating up at the top of the table, with only five points separating the top five sides.













Fourth-placed Sunderland, with 58 points, are only three points off the top two spots, currently occupied by Coventry and Rotherham.



Parkinson, under whom the Black Cats have made themselves promotion contenders, is delighted that his side are on the heels of those who are currently on course to earn automatic promotion.





However, with the league nearing an end, Parkinson has urged the Sunderland players to be ready to give everything to try and help the team earn their way back into the Championship.







"We’re pleased to be within touching distance of the top two", Parkinson told a press conference.



"It’s the business end of the season and now everyone has to be ready to give everything to get us over the line."





Sunderland are set to visit second-placed Coventry on Sunday and Parkinson wants the Black Cats to go to St. Andrew's with the mentality to play as the home side.



"Sunday is important. We have to go there with the mentality to play as the home team", Parkinson said.



"We have to be positive and play on the front foot."



A win at Coventry on Sunday could see Sunderland possibly go level on points with table-toppers Rotherham.

