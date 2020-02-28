Shouldn’t Be In This League, Players Can Handle Pressure – Ipswich Town Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop believes that the club should not be in League One and insists they have the players to cope with the weight of expectation.



Having been relegated to League One, Ipswich are hopeful of earning promotion back into the Championship under Paul Lambert.













However, with just 11 games to go in League One, the Tractor Boys sit ninth in the table and are nine points off of the top two spots that would earn them automatic promotion.



With time running out for the side to climb up the ladder, Ipswich midfielder Bishop has admitted that the players are facing a lot of pressure.





However, the 23-year-old is aware that it is the responsibility of the players to ensure that they take the club back up and is sure they can handle the heat.







"I think it [pressure] could [weigh down on players a bit] but I think we have got the players to deal it", Bishop told iFollow Ipswich.



"Obviously, it is a lot of pressure but this club shouldn't be where it is right now, so it is our job, as players, to get it back where it belongs."





With 11 games to go in the league, Bishop is positive of the Tractor Boys' chances of earning promotion and insists that there is a good mood in the camp.



"Yes, 11 big games, we all know that", Bishop said.



"The mood is still really positive in the camp, we know what our target is, we obviously still want to go up and we know it is still doable, so we just have to focus on the last 11 games now."



Ipswich are in action at Blackpool this weekend before hosting Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town in midweek League One action.

