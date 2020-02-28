Take Confidence From Rangers Game Into Celtic Tie, Tommy Wright Tells St Johnstone

Follow @insidefutbol





St. Johnstone manager Tommy Wright insists the Saints will take confidence from their result against Rangers as they look to take up the challenge of facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup.



Scottish champions Celtic will lock horns with league rivals St. Johnstone in one of the four Scottish Cup quarter-finals this weekend.













While the Saints were handed a 3-0 defeat when the Hoops visited McDiarmid Park in January, they come into the game on the back of an encouraging 2-2 draw against Rangers in the league.



St. Johnstone manager Wright has insisted that his side will take a lot of confidence from their performance against the Gers when they face off against Neil Lennon's Bhoys on Sunday.





The 56-year-old admitted that Celtic will pose a huge threat, but is confident that the Saints will take on the challenge head-on.







"Yes, we have to [take confidence from the Rangers game] and also the form that we are in, I think it is only four defeats in the last 17 games", Wright told a press conference.



"The players have done remarkably well, and it just shows you, you look at Rangers last night, they go to Braga and get a tremendous result and we were able to hold them to a draw on Sunday.





"So should take a lot of confidence from it, but Celtic at the moment are playing some great football, they are the strongest team in the country at the moment.



"So it will be another challenge for us but one that we can go and meet head-on."



While St. Johnstone come in the game on Sunday on the back of a six-game unbeaten run, Celtic visit McDiarmid Park having lost 3-1 to FC Copenhagen in the Europa League.

