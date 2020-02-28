Teams Have This Main Problem Playing Us Now – Former Leeds United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes the Whites' defensive prowess is the main problem their opponents are facing when playing the side at present.



Marcelo Bielsa's men go into their away game against Hull City on the back of three consecutive wins and will be eyeing nothing less than extending it to four.













While the Yorkshire-based club have bagged nine points out of nine in their last three games, all three of those wins were narrow 1-0 victories.



Having kept three back to back clean sheets, Parker believes Leeds' opponents are finding it difficult to find a way past the defence and score against them.





The 32-year-old also insisted that clean sheets are important in winning titles and wants the Whites to continue with their defensive efforts, which he labelled 'fantastic'.







"The problem [for teams that are] facing us at the moment, we are keeping that back door shut", Parker said on LUTV.



"It is so key keeping clean sheets. Maybe as an ex-defender, I'm loving it at the moment.





"But, it is the old cliche, goals win games, clean sheets win titles, so more of the same from the boys. Just the effort is fantastic at the moment.



"I mentioned for the fans, who have travelled up to Middlesbrough, travelled over the country, get behind the boys yet again.



"After this game, it is going to be 10 games to go, business end, crunch time of the season but we're in a fantastic position. Let's hopefully keep the run going."



Following their trip to Hull this weekend, Leeds will host another struggling side in Huddersfield Town next Saturday, as the winnable fixtures continue to stack up for the Whites.

