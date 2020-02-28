Tottenham Hotspur Winger Admits Massive Week Incoming

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura is making no bones about the fact that his side face a massive period coming up, with a series of crunch games.



Jose Mourinho's men have a run of four games over the space of just ten days, starting with a Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday.













The match against Wolves will be followed by an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich City, a league fixture against Burnley and then the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against RB Leipzig.



Lucas accepts that every game is a big game for Tottenham, but he understands the key nature of the ten days as the side try to continue their top four push and make progress in the FA Cup and Champions League.





“This is a massive week”, Lucas told his club's official site.







“As I said, here, every game is a big game. We need to be ready and to prepare in the best way, and that’s what we’re doing.



“We did well in the last few games before Chelsea.





"Now, a big game on Sunday against Wolves and we need to win to keep in touch with the top four, our objective.



"We are ready and we will fight in every game.”



Tottenham, who lost their last game 2-1 away at top four rivals Chelsea, received a boost earlier this week with the news that Harry Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

