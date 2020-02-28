We’re Not Going To Not Play It – St Johnstone Boss Comments On Rangers Fixture

Follow @insidefutbol





St. Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has admitted he is not thinking about the effect Rangers' Europa League tie could have on the Saints' visit Ibrox visit in the league.



Rangers were supposed to host St. Johnstone at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership in November, but the Gers' Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hearts saw the game postponed.













While a date is yet to be confirmed for the fixture, the Saint's Ibrox visit could face further delay with the Light Blues' Europa League Round of 16 tie proving a possible hurdle.



However, St. Johnstone manager Wright is not losing sleep over the delay and insists the game will be played when it is played, with the former Northern Ireland international leaving it to the authorities to find a solution.





With their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Celtic on the agenda, Wright went on to reveal that his focus is on the Hoops.







"I haven't really given much thought to be fair", Wright told a press conference, when asked about when the Rangers game might be slotted in.



"It'll be played when it is played, they will have to fit it in somewhere, we are not going to not play it.





"So, it will be up to the authorities to come to some arrangement in terms of the date.



"Hopefully we still go for top six and it causes them a wee bit more problems, but my focus at the minute is basically get the team prepared for Celtic and fixture list is way down my list of priorities at the minute."



St. Johnstone hosted Rangers in the league last weekend and held them to a 2-2 draw in what was a major blow to the Gers' title hopes.

