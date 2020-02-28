Zero – Carlo Ancelotti Stamps On Manchester City Link With Mason Holgate

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has slammed the door on any prospect of Manchester City being able to sign Mason Holgate in the summer.



Manchester City failed to effectively replace Vincent Kompany last summer and are expected to dip into the transfer market for a centre-back when the transfer window swings back open.











Pep Guardiola's champions have been linked with Holgate, but Ancelotti, who is a big fan of the defender's abilities, insists that there is no possibility a deal can happen.



Ancelotti was questioned about Manchester City's interest in Holgate at a press conference and wasted no time in shooting down the speculation.





"He is an important part of the future of Everton. I think this is a rumour, but if it is not then there is zero possibility he can go to another club", Ancelotti said.







"As my friend Mr Mourinho says 'zero'."



Ancelotti is expected to be backed by Everton in the summer and the Italian has firmly set his face against losing Holgate in the summer.





It remains to be seen if Manchester City will still try their luck and lodge a bid to sign the 23-year-old from the Toffees in the summer.

