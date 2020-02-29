XRegister
26 October 2019

29/02/2020 - 14:02 GMT

Antonio Rudiger On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their team and substitutes for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth at Dean Court.  

Frank Lampard saw his Blues side suffer a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at home against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek and will want a reaction.
 

 



Chelsea have now won just one of their last four matches and Lampard will be keen to see his men build some momentum as the business end of the season approaches.

N'Golo Kante remains out of action with a muscle injury, while Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham are also unavailable.
 


Lampard names Willy Caballero in goal, while at the back he selects Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori. Reece James and Marcos Alonso also play, while Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic will look to control midfield. Pedro and Mason Mount support Olivier Giroud.



On the bench Lampard has a host of options, including Willian and Antonio Rudiger.
 


Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Pedro, Mount, Giroud

Substitutes: Kepa, Rudiger, Loftus-Cheek, Gilmour, Barkley, Willian, Batshuayi
 