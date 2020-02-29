Dejan Lovren Plays – Liverpool Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Watford vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Watford at Vicarage Road this evening.



The Reds are only a handful of wins away from clinching their first top-flight league title in over three decades and they are looking to get it done as soon as possible.













Klopp has picked a strong side with a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson for the game.



Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum look to control midfield, with club captain Jordan Henderson still on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.





Roberto Firmino will lead the line for Liverpool with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on either side of the attack. Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are both out.







Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Adam Lallana are some of the options Liverpool have on the bench today.





Liverpool Team vs Watford



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Adrian, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Maip, Jones, Hoever

