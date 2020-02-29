Elia Caprile On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Hull City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hull City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Grant McCann's Hull City side in an away Championship fixture this afternoon.



Hull's form has gone into freefall since they sold two key players in the January transfer window and Leeds will start the game as huge favourites to comfortably walk away with the three points; the Tigers are on their worst run of form for a decade.













McCann also has a host of injury problems and suffered a further blow with attacker Tom Eaves being ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.



Leeds are without goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who has been suspended for racially abusing Charlton's Jonathan Leko. Striker Jean-Kevin Augustin is out with a hamstring injury.





Young Illan Meslier starts in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are the full-backs. In central defence, Marcelo Bielsa picks Liam Cooper and Ben White, while Kalvin Phillips is in midfield. Mateusz Klich starts, as do Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa. Patrick Bamford is up front.







If Bielsa wants to shake things up at Hull he can look to his bench, where his options include Jamie Shackleton and Barry Douglas. Young goalkeeper Elia Caprile is also on the bench.





Leeds United Team vs Hull City



Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Caprile, Berardi, Alioski, Douglas, Shackleton, Roberts, Stevens

