Everton Could Become Force If Carlo Ancelotti Backed – Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle believes Carlo Ancelotti sees the project at Everton as one for the long term and feels the fans could have a superb team to watch if the Italian is backed.



Ancelotti has made an impact since becoming Everton manager at the end of December and they are one of the in-form teams in the Premier League.













Everton have lost just twice in the league since the Italian took the reins of the club on 21st December and are eyeing qualifying for the Europa League this season.



Hoddle believes Ancelotti sees Everton as a long-term project and is of the view his ambition for the Toffees is good if the club’s hierarchy are prepared to back him with better players in the next few transfer windows.





The former England boss insisted that the Italian could stay at Everton for a number of years if he sees the club are prepared to back him to improve the squad every season.







He stressed that Everton could become a force under Ancelotti in the next two to three years and emulate what Tottenham Hotspur have done.



Hoddle said on Premier League TV: “If you look what he has done quickly and what they want to do as a club, they might go hand in glove.





“They have got the new stadium coming, eventually. There is a new approach from the club and they are now even talking about winning trophies and getting into the top four.



“He is aiming high and I do not find anything wrong with that as long as backers are there with the money to say look we can go out and get some better players and keep improving the squad.



“He could be there for the long term and I think he sees it as a project.



“The impact he has had on the team very quickly is excellent, but you have to put building blocks in and that is not going to happen at Everton overnight, it is going to be a long term thing.



“I think every season if they improve, they have certainly improved this season since he has come in and now next season is a big season for them.



“And you can see in maybe two or three seasons’ time possibility, if they can wait that long Everton fans, you might have a real side who you will be really looking forward to go and watch every week, they can beat the top teams in the league and play in Europe.



“There is a club there who are looking to do what Spurs have done in the last six or seven years.



“Spurs have got to hang on to that position because I see Everton as a threat coming up.”



Everton are expected to back Ancelotti in the summer transfer window as he bids to reshape the squad.

