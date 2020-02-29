Fantastic – Illhan Meslier Impresses Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has hailed Illhan Meslier's debut Championship performance for Leeds United against Hull City after he kept a clean sheet in the Whites' 4-0 thrashing of the Tigers.



Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been banned for eight games for racially abusing Charlton's Jonathan Leko, meaning Meslier is now filling in between the sticks.













The Frenchman had little to do at the KCOM Stadium, but Whelan was still pleased with what he saw and feels the game was exactly what the shot-stopper needed to ease him into the side.



Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: "Fantastic, to come in, your first start in the Championship, making your debut, away from home, he didn't really do anything wrong.





"He wasn't really involved in a lot because of the way we defended, the players that were in front of him and the protection that he got", the former Leeds attacker continued.







"And that was exactly what he needed. That will give him great confidence leading into the next games and he knows he is there for the next seven games."



Leeds have an option to buy Meslier on a permanent basis from French side Lorient at the end of the season and the teenager will be looking to make his case to the club over the next seven games.





Meslier, who is a France Under-20 international, may also be hopeful of performing well enough to keep Casilla out of the team when his ban runs out.

