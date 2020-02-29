Higher Value, Best Years Ahead of Them – Rangers Coach Thinks Squad Situation Turned Around

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale feels the Gers squad is in a good place to grow over the coming years and thinks the value of the players on the books as hugely improved since Steven Gerrard arrived.



Gerrard has brought in a host of players since he took charge of Rangers in the summer of 2018, reshaping the squad at Ibrox.













He was active again in the January transfer window as Florian Kamberi and Ianis Hagi arrived on loan; Rangers have an option to sign Hagi from Genk on a permanent basis in the summer.



Beale thinks there has been a big improvement in terms of the resale value of the players on the books, while he also believes if players prove themselves with the Gers then it proves they can handle the pressure anywhere.





"This team's got legs to grow in the new few years hasn't it?" Beale said on Rangers TV.







"I felt when we first came into the club there was not many players that had a sellable value or had many of their best years in front of them.



"Hopefully over the last 18 months we've managed to turn that on its head.





"But then, these young boys need time. We are a huge football club with huge demands.



"So I think if you can perform for Rangers under the microscope you're under and the pressure you're under each week to win, if you can perform here you can perform anywhere."



Rangers' players have flourished in the pressure of the Europa League this season, but struggled to live up to expectations domestically.



They could be set now to end the season empty handed after exiting the Scottish Cup at the hands of Hearts.

