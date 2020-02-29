I Was Told This About Southampton Goalkeeper – West Ham Star After Win

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen has revealed he was told the Southampton goalkeeper likes to go down quickly, after he fired his side to a 3-1 win and a precious three Premier League points.



Bowen gave the Hammers the lead at the London Stadium, dinking the ball over the Southampton goalkeeper, and Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio scored two more to win the three points for West Ham.













The win took the Hammers out of the relegation zone and it was another solid performance after they gave Liverpool a massive scare at Anfield earlier in the week.



Bowen was happy to score an important goal for his new team and revealed that the Hammers assistant told him the Southampton goalkeeper likes to go to ground early; he also stressed the importance of three points.





The Hammer was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I think that's the way it went in my dreams last night! We held on and got the three points which is really important.







"The assistant manager said the 'keeper liked to go down quickly. I knew the angle was tight so I got enough on it to dink it over him. I thought it might be offside – I joked with my dad last night about what if I scored and it was ruled out!



"Hard work is a given. I'll always put 110 per cent in.”





While West Ham impressed against Liverpool, Bowen insisted that winning is always important and stressed that his side need to carry on their form and build on two good performances.



“I think against Liverpool we performed well, the work rate was there, but when you're at home you want to try and get three points and build on it.



“Now we've got two good performances, now we want to build on that."



West Ham will next travel to north London next Saturday when they will take on Arsenal at the Emirates.

