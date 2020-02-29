I’m Feeling Pain – Steven Gerrard Upset After Rangers’ Cup Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has admitted he is in pain after Rangers were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts at Tynecastle.



The Rangers manager made a big call before the cup tie by leaving star striker Alfredo Morelos out of the matchday squad after he returned late from a trip to Colombia.













Gerrard's side went into the clash having just knocked Braga out of the Europa League to reach the last 16 of the competition, but a goal from Oliver Bozanic in the second half put the Gers to the sword in Edinburgh, with Hearts running out 1-0 winners.



The Scottish Cup was considered by many to be Rangers' only hope of silverware this season and Gerrard admits he is hurting over the defeat.





The Rangers boss told his post match press conference: "This is the lowest I've felt since coming into the job.







"On Thursday night I was the proudest man in Europe.



"Today, for 90 minutes, I didn't recognise anything.





"I'm feeling pain. I want to win here."



Rangers must now focus on trying to eat into Celtic's commanding lead in the Scottish Premiership, while also preparing for their last 16 tie in the Europa League, where they have been drawn to face Bayer Leverkusen over two legs.

