I’m Not As Worried As Last Season – Former Leeds Star Sure On Whites’ Mental Strength

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has insisted that is not worried about the Whites cracking under the promotion pressure this season due to what he is seeing on the pitch.



With ten games left in the season, Leeds have a five-point lead over the teams outside the top two and put on another impressive performance in their 4-0 win over Hull City at lunchtime on Saturday.













Leeds were in a similar position last season as well, but a poor run of form meant that they finished outside the top two and lost to Derby County in the playoff semi-finals.



The talk of last season’s failure has not gone away, but Whelan believes Marcelo Bielsa’s side have learned from their mistakes and they look mentally tougher as well.





The former White is not worried about Leeds faltering again as he believes the players look hungry to get the job done and they have a winning spirit running through them.







Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Hull game: “They are doing the job and they've learned from last season.



“I can tell they've learned from last season. They look mentally tougher out there.





“I am not as worried.



“The players look like they are hungry. They want more. They've got that winning feeling and it's a great habit to have when you start winning games.”



Leeds have won their last four games in the Championship without conceding a goal.

