XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/02/2020 - 20:47 GMT

I’m Not As Worried As Last Season – Former Leeds Star Sure On Whites’ Mental Strength

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has insisted that is not worried about the Whites cracking under the promotion pressure this season due to what he is seeing on the pitch.

With ten games left in the season, Leeds have a five-point lead over the teams outside the top two and put on another impressive performance in their 4-0 win over Hull City at lunchtime on Saturday.  


 



Leeds were in a similar position last season as well, but a poor run of form meant that they finished outside the top two and lost to Derby County in the playoff semi-finals.

The talk of last season’s failure has not gone away, but Whelan believes Marcelo Bielsa’s side have learned from their mistakes and they look mentally tougher as well.
 


The former White is not worried about Leeds faltering again as he believes the players look hungry to get the job done and they have a winning spirit running through them.



Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Hull game: “They are doing the job and they've learned from last season.

“I can tell they've learned from last season. They look mentally tougher out there.
 


“I am not as worried.

“The players look like they are hungry. They want more. They've got that winning feeling and it's a great habit to have when you start winning games.”

Leeds have won their last four games in the Championship without conceding a goal.
 