It’s Not Good Enough – Southampton Star Makes No Bones About West Ham Loss

Southampton star Michael Obafemi has admitted that his side's performance at West Ham United was not good enough, after the Saints slipped to a 3-1 loss in the Premier League fixture.



Ralph Hasenhuttl's men were hopeful of scoring a key win over West Ham at the London Stadium, but fell behind in the 15th minute when Hammers new boy Jarrod Bowen finished well.













Obafemi levelled matters just after the half hour mark, but Sebastien Haller made sure that West Ham would go in ahead at the break after he netted in the 41st minute.



Michail Antonio then killed off the visitors within nine minutes of the start of the second half to lift West Ham out of the relegation zone.





Southampton are 13th and nine points above the bottom three, but Obafemi insists what his side served up in London was not good enough.







"They're a good team, but at the end of the day it's not good enough. We'll go again", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"It was good to get the goal but in the end it didn't mean anything.





"The boys just have to come together again tomorrow.



"We had a good run, we'll try to pick it back up again and hopefully we do."



Southampton will try to bounce back next weekend when they play host to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side.



