Jarrod Bowen Starts – West Ham Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Fixture: West Ham United vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon.



The Hammers put in a spirited performance in a 3-2 defeat at Liverpool on Monday night and David Moyes will hope it can prove to be the spark in his side's push to move out of the drop zone.













Moyes continues to be without Ryan Fredericks, who has undergone surgery on damaged shoulder ligaments, while Tomas Soucek has a hip injury which has ruled him out for three weeks.



West Ham grabbed a 1-0 win against Southampton earlier this season.





Lukasz Fabianski is between the sticks for West Ham, while at the back Moyes picks Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as the centre-back pairing. Declan Rice and Mark Noble will look to control midfield, while Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen play. Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio also start.







If Moyes wants to make changes then he has options on the bench to turn to, including Robert Snodgrass and Felipe Anderson.





West Ham United Team vs Southampton



Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Fornals, Bowen, Haller, Antonio



Substitutes: Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Masuaku, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Anderson

